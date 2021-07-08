The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.82. 5,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.