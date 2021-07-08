The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $17.70 million. The Joint reported sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $75.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $76.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.09 million, with estimates ranging from $93.47 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.41. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

