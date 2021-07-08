The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get The Marcus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MCS opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $597.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.