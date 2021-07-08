The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $45.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.