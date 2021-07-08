The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $277.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.67 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

