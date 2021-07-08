The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,914% compared to the typical volume of 1,253 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

NYSE TD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

