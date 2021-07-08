The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$87.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$86.94, with a volume of 10,756,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$158.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$87.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

