The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $952,464.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $11.17 or 0.00034220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,075,004 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.