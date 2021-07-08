Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $433,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,164.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.08. 20,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $375.14 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.