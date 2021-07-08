TheStreet Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to C+

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $38.08.
In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
