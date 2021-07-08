TheStreet Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to C+

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

