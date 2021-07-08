THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY remained flat at $$14.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. THK has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.