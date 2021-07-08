Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 123,775 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $83,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $21,817,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

