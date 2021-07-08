Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 673,798 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 163.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $111,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

