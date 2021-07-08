Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 721.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $94,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

