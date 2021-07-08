Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $114.83 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.01% of Lamb Weston worth $114,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

