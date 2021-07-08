Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $88.91 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Catalent worth $88,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

