Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chubb were worth $74,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $159.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

