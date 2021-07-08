Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,114 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $103,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $262.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.07 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

