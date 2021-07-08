Tim Weller Acquires 433 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller acquired 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £168.87 ($220.63).

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

CPI stock opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £652.66 million and a PE ratio of 48.44. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

