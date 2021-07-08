Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

