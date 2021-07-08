Tokenomy Price Up 11% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $705,611.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

