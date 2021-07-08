Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 420,341 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

