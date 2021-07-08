Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 420,341 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.