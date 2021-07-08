Toroso Investments LLC Buys 12,223 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $642.84. The company had a trading volume of 664,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,234. The company has a market capitalization of $619.27 billion, a PE ratio of 644.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.27 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

