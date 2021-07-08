Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $58,000.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

SQM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 15,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

