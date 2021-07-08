Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 671,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,315,634. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

