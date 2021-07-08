Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.77. 44,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,092. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

