Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 126,261 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $47,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

NYSE SQ traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,783. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock valued at $267,225,043. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

