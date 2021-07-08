Totem Point Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Totem Point Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 7.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,425,444. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.04. 24,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -231.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

