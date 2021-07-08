Totem Point Management LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.7% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $610.72. 34,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $626.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.