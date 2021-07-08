Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.15.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$34.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

