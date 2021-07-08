TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post sales of $36.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TRTX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. The company has a market cap of $977.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

