Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Clorox Call Options (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of 161% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,750 call options.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

