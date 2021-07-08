Travala.com (AVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.53 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $106.64 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,728,410 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

