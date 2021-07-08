Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003323 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $116.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00169919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.97 or 0.99793800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00968181 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

