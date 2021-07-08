Tremblant Capital Group Has $74.18 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 288.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,257 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up about 2.2% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 1.36% of Varonis Systems worth $74,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

VRNS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,100. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

