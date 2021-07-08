Tremblant Capital Group Takes Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,459,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,925,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.