Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Down 1.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 694 ($9.07) and last traded at GBX 704 ($9.20). 399,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 645,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.93.

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 269,442 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £1,939,982.40 ($2,534,599.43). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 9,144 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £65,836.80 ($86,016.20).

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

