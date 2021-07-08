TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $657.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

