trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 85,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

