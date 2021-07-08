TrueCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,837% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,604 shares of company stock valued at $577,520. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,927. The firm has a market cap of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

