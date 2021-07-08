Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

