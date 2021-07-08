Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of Trustmark worth $132,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

