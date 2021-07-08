TrustSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $73.74 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,805,118 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

