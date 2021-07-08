Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.02

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and traded as high as $59.00. Truxton shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 1,090 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.