U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of GROW opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

