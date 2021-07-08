U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,667.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406,468 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

