UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

