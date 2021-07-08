UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Grocery Outlet worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $732,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,710. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.