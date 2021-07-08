UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $1,782,476. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

