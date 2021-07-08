UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brunswick worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $97.53 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

